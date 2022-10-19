The Jack: Barbeque competition returns to Lynchburg

Ercole Chila of the Paulsboro, New Jersey based Uncle Pig’s Barbecue Pit team checks the temperature on a rack of ribs before sending them off to be judged during the 33rd Annual Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue Oct. 14-15 in Lynchburg.
Will Smith, left, and Dave Vojta, right, of Smokin Ghost BBQ of Chillicothe, Illinois, was one of the more than 85 teams competing during the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue Oct. 14-15 in Lynchburg.
The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
More than 85 teams from all 50 states and throughout the world brought their A-Game to the invitation-only competition, all competing to win the title of Grand Champion and a $25,000 grand prize.
Blake Wood of Smoke N’ Ash BBQ made the more than 600-mile journey from Ocoee, Florida to Lynchburg to compete at The Jack for the first time.
“It is exciting,” team member Blake Wood said. “There are so many teams and so many great names and big names in barbeque here and it is an honor to be here.”
Wood said he has enjoyed meeting other teams from all over the world throughout the event.
“We have teams from all over the world. We have got to meet people from Poland, Austria, Belgium,” he said. “it is just a big family.”
Wood said that while the team’s ribs have always been a favorite, they have been working on a new chicken recipe, and it is fast becoming a new favorite.
“I love our new chicken,” Wood said. “We have been working on chicken very hard over the summer break.”
In order to participate at The Jack, domestic teams must have won a state championship with a minimum of 25 competing teams, or a competition with more than 50 teams battling in the categories of pork ribs, pork butts, chicken and beef brisket. The final competitors are then selected during a blind drawing of all eligible teams in August. Additionally, automatic invitations are given to the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Grand Champion and this season’s grand champions from Memphis in May, The American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open, and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.
The top international teams also returned to Lynchburg after not being able to participate during the 2021 event due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Judges from around the country and thousands of barbecue enthusiasts will join competitive barbecue’s “best of the best” as they compete for the will compete in seven categories – Pork Ribs, Pork Shoulder/Butts, Beef Brisket, Chicken, Dessert, Cook’s Choice, and Jack Daniel’s Sauce.
Smokin Ghost BBQ of Chillicothe, Illinois, said the team has been competing in barbecue competitions for about seven years.
“We are from Central Illinois and we started this as a fundraiser for our high school football team, team member Dave Vojta said during the competition. “We were working the concessions out there, the team name is actually the Grey Ghosts, so hence we have Smokin Ghost BBQ.”
Vojta said after starting off with pulled pork, the team began taking some classes and competed in its first competition in Lincoln, Illinois.
“We just fell in love with the sport,” he said. “Great people to work with and cook next to and compete with, it has been a lot of fun.
Vojta said patience and the ability to learn are two of the most important aspects to making good barbeque.
“There is a whole lot more science than luck in it,” he said. “Knowing how the meat reacts to temperatures, knowing your seasoning and consistency.”
