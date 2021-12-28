For Manchester resident Sally Singles, the choice to stop for donuts one snowy Delaware night would impact her life and that of her children for decades. That night, a drunk driver caused a head on crash that in all regards should have killed her.
It didn’t start snowing that night until Singles, then 47, stopped at a corner Dunkin Donuts to get a breakfast treat for her teenage children. It was March of 1998, and she had been at a pre-birthday celebration and was fit to drive, but noting the snow was picking up, she picked up her pace, hurrying to the car.
Singles pulled out onto the four lane highway and headed the last three miles home. The snow had reduced visibility to mere feet. In the moments before the crash. Singles debated whether to stay in that lane or to change lanes for her turn coming up.
“I stayed in that lane,” Singles said.
She never saw the other car speeding the wrong way toward her, three lanes from where it should have been.
The next thing she knew, her Mercury Tracer was crushed around her. Feeling no pain, she didn’t realize she was crushed as well.
That night, many of Singles’ dreams were crushed too.
Singles had just been offered a position as police officer serving the University of Delaware campus, one of only two female police officers. She had already attended the police academy and passed the written and agility tests, outperforming other, younger applicants. The new career would bring with it scholarships for her children at the university.
Those dreams fell away as the firefighters worked 40 minutes to extract Singles from the car. Only when the wreckage was pulled from around her did the pain hit and Singles, a veteran hospital chemist, began to scream for the paramedics to knock her out.
Blessed darkness soon came and kept her in a coma for five days.
The journey back to the life Singles now knows was a long one. That night in the hospital, doctors performed 10 operations. Her left leg had been crushed, and the impact of the crash sent bone fragments through her like shrapnel, cutting her organs and destroying her spleen. Her other knee and foot were crushed, as was her elbow. She required 17 units of blood.
“I was determined I was going to drive again. I was determined I was going to do everything in life again,” Singles said.
While in the hospital for three months following the crash, Singles was contacted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving to be a spokesperson. She would go on to tell her story to offenders in a court mandated program that targeted DUI recidivism.
Just before moving to Tennessee in 2000, Singles was part of a group that lobbied Congress to pass a drunk driver victims’ rights amendment, succesfully lowering the national legal limit to the current legal blood alcohol limit of .08. The other driver was at twice the legal limit at the time.
It took almost a year for Singles’ insurance company to offer her any financial compensation for her losses. Because Delaware was a no-fault state, the impaired driver, who was uninsured and only suffered a broken leg in the accident, was required to make minimal financial restitutions. Singles was forced to sell her home and move into an apartment. Her family and friends became her lifeline to the outside world.
During those dark months, Singles wouldn’t know if she would ever walk again. Her prospects of holding a normal job were all but gone. She relearned to walk twice, then walked with the help of two canes for 15 years, while slowly her new life emerged.
“When something happens to a victim, your whole life changes. The life you had planned is gone, and you have to rethink things. (Before the accident), I could snow ski. In high school, I was on the gymnastics team and played sports, and (suddenly) I can’t ever do any of that again,” she said.
Despite the catastrophic accident and physical limitations she was left with, Singles has not let what she can’t do stop her from being an active member of the community. Singles has been involved in the Coffee County Republican Party, serving as Chairman from 2011-2016. She has made a name for herself in public relations in the publishing world, worked in political consulting, volunteered as a Manchester Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and served on Coffee County’s complete count census committee in 2000 and 2020.
When asked what she would like readers to take away from her story, Singles said, “People need to be responsible with their drinking. Don’t drink and drive. Have someone else drive you. There is a limit for a reason. And live for today, because tomorrow may never come.”