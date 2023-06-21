The nations come to Manchester

Jesus Tent misti massage.PNG

Manchester’s Misti Garrett, certified massage therapist, volunteers at the Jesus tent.

Each year local believers follow Jesus’ words to his followers: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

Most often, the gospel (the good news of Christ Jesus) is shared to other nations in mission trips. However, Christians in Manchester and surrounding areas follow this command to share his love at The Jesus Tent in Outeroo (area surrounding Centeroo including camping, parking, etc.)

