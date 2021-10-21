A clinical breast exam is 61%, just a mammogram is 66%, but when you combine those modes of breast cancer detection with thermography imaging, the chances of detecting problems can be have 98% accuracy.
“Using different modalities and combining them is lifesaving,” said Brittany Keller, RN, owner of Manchester’s Middle Tennessee Thermography and Wellness.
Keller added that the tool can be used when other imaging systems won’t work.
“It can be used in children. It can be used in women that have implants, or fibrocystic breasts or are nursing or pregnant – things that you normally couldn’t have a mammogram for. There’s no compression, there’s no radiation. There’s nothing that can hurt you with it,” Keller said.
Keller said that everyone should at least get a baseline scan to know their risk. She said that thermography can spot estrogen dominance or other hormonal problems that can affect breast health.
“If you see these images, and you see the inflammation, and you make changes to your lifestyle – cut out the smoking and the processed foods, you come back in six months and see on the camera that you’ve gotten healthier,” Keller said.
Keller said that she got started in thermography a decade ago using it on herself.
“I saw that once I cut out soy, and making different changes, I could see myself getting healthier,” she said.
Keller said that thermography doesn’t replace mammograms or that there is anything wrong with them, but in working together with other systems, a more complete picture of a person’s health can be shown.
The procedure will begin with a 15 minute temperature acclimation period. The patient will disrobe from the waist up and be placed in front of an inferred camera. Multiple images will be taken from different angles.
One of the ways that thermography can detect problems earlier is that it can spot angiogenesis, or new blood vessel growth, a situation that is necessary for tumors to sustain growth.
According to Middle Tennessee Thermography, the process “may provide the first signal that a problem is developing, before a pre-invasive tumor develops. It has a 10% higher sensitivity than mammography and seven percent higher sensitivity than ultrasound.
It adds, that “studies have shown that by the time a tumor has grown to sufficient size to be detectable by physical examination or mammography, it has in fact been growing for about seven years achieving more than 25 doublings of the malignant cell colony. At 90 days there are two cells, at one year there are 16 cells, and at five years there are 1,048,576 cells–an amount that is still undetectable by a mammogram. (At 8 years, there are almost 4 billion cells.)
Middle Tennessee Thermography is located at 202 Woodbury Highway Suite 300. For more information, email Midtnthermographyandwellness@gmail.com or (931)-444-7778.