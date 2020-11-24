County officials recognized on Nov. 10 employees of the Coffee County Communications Center for their response to the Sept. 13 incident, which started in Coffee County with Dangelo Dorsey opening fire inside a vehicle traveling on Interstate 24 near Beechgrove. The violent crime spree raged through Middle Tennessee, ending with three deaths, including that of the perpetrator.
The Coffee County Commission approved a resolution of commendation and appreciation for communications center employees’ service to the county.
Members of the Coffee County Board of Commissioners wish to recognize the outstanding accomplishments and show appreciation for service to the county by county employees, according to the resolution.
“The Coffee County Communications Center and Coffee County 911 Board wish to express their appreciation to Whitney Howard, Andy Vaughn, Destaney Warner, Holly Slipher, Amanda Bailey, and Brittany Yerby who are employees of the Coffee County 911 Center for going beyond the call of duty in the shooting/carjacking incident on Interstate 24 on September 13, 2020” the resolution states. “They did an outstanding job answering numerous telephone calls and radio transmissions during the time of the incident.”