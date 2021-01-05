TBI issues statement about Dangelo Dorsey case

Law enforcement from multiple local and state agencies worked tirelessly through the afternoon, using a variety of techniques, and, shortly after 3:30 p.m. CST located the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-24. A brief chase ensued, reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles an hour and at approximately 3:45 p.m. resulted in a crash, where Dorsey flipped the Rav4.

Greg Perry elected General Sessions Judge

Greg Perry won the race for General Sessions Judge on March 3.

The results are as follows:

Greg Perry - early and absentee votes

1,177; total 2,661

Stacy Lynch – early and absentee

votes 742; total 1,553

Jason Huskey - early and absentee

490; total 1,182

Jess Stockwell - early and absentee

86; total 190

Perry said he hopes to earn everyone’s vote for the next two years. He thanked everyone, from his friends to the poll workers, who have worked despite the storms the night before.

In the November Manchester City election, Lonnie Norman won the race for the mayoral seat. Chris Elam, Ryan French and Bob Bellamy garnered the most votes in the alderman race and secured their position on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

 

Carjack results in deaths

TBI releases additional information about Dorsey case

A violent crime spree on Sept. 13 led to several people being injured and three deaths, including the death of the perpetrator, Dangelo Dorsey, 29. The incident began with a shooting and a carjacking Sunday morning in Coffee County, near Interstate 24’s Exit 97.

 

Work begins on Love Truck Stop

Despite a series of hurdles, site preparation work has begun for Love’s Travel Stop at I-24 Exit 117.  The $20 million project, including a truck stop, restaurant, store and tire-maintenance facility, will create more than 40 full-time jobs for locals, and will include a Hardee’s Restaurant.

Gamble announces retirement plans

Director of Manchester Recreation Department Bonnie Gamble plans to retire June 30, 2021. Gamble has worked at the department for 20 years, serving as director for 19 years. She enjoyed her role, which allowed her to improve recreational opportunities for Manchester residents.

“I really enjoyed projects like the greenway,” she said. “I started the greenway. The Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground in front of Fred Deadman Park was also one of our first projects. Of course, (building) the recreation complex was huge.”

Arrowhead Museum dispute

County sues Arrowheads Museum

A story decades in the making spilled out over a series of weeks Concerning the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum located on Campground Road. The latest controversy started with a suit filed on Sept. 16 by the county concerning the return of the property to the county following the announcement that Chick-fil-a was interested in purchasing the property. As more details immerged, the Times with the help of local officials delved deeper into the story, identified the members of board that oversees the museum and told both sides’ accounts of the property dispute.     

