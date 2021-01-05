Greg Perry elected General Sessions Judge
Greg Perry won the race for General Sessions Judge on March 3.
The results are as follows:
Greg Perry - early and absentee votes
1,177; total 2,661
Stacy Lynch – early and absentee
votes 742; total 1,553
Jason Huskey - early and absentee
490; total 1,182
Jess Stockwell - early and absentee
86; total 190
Perry said he hopes to earn everyone’s vote for the next two years. He thanked everyone, from his friends to the poll workers, who have worked despite the storms the night before.
In the November Manchester City election, Lonnie Norman won the race for the mayoral seat. Chris Elam, Ryan French and Bob Bellamy garnered the most votes in the alderman race and secured their position on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Carjack results in deaths
A violent crime spree on Sept. 13 led to several people being injured and three deaths, including the death of the perpetrator, Dangelo Dorsey, 29. The incident began with a shooting and a carjacking Sunday morning in Coffee County, near Interstate 24’s Exit 97.
Work begins on Love Truck Stop
Despite a series of hurdles, site preparation work has begun for Love’s Travel Stop at I-24 Exit 117. The $20 million project, including a truck stop, restaurant, store and tire-maintenance facility, will create more than 40 full-time jobs for locals, and will include a Hardee’s Restaurant.
Gamble announces retirement plans
Director of Manchester Recreation Department Bonnie Gamble plans to retire June 30, 2021. Gamble has worked at the department for 20 years, serving as director for 19 years. She enjoyed her role, which allowed her to improve recreational opportunities for Manchester residents.
“I really enjoyed projects like the greenway,” she said. “I started the greenway. The Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground in front of Fred Deadman Park was also one of our first projects. Of course, (building) the recreation complex was huge.”
Arrowhead Museum dispute
A story decades in the making spilled out over a series of weeks Concerning the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum located on Campground Road. The latest controversy started with a suit filed on Sept. 16 by the county concerning the return of the property to the county following the announcement that Chick-fil-a was interested in purchasing the property. As more details immerged, the Times with the help of local officials delved deeper into the story, identified the members of board that oversees the museum and told both sides’ accounts of the property dispute.