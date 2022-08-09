New/old faces on the board

Pictured are the newly elected aldermen candidates from the 2022 General Election:  Julie Anderson, Joey Hobbs, Mark Messick and Donnie Parsley    

A special call meeting will be held by the city for the swearing in for the winners of the Aug. 4 general election on Aug. 18.

Taking the oath of office for Manchester City offices will be Mayor Marilyn Howard, Aldermen-elects Julie Anderson, Joey Hobbs and Donnie Parsley, along with returning vice mayor Mark Messick. Howard, Hobbs, Messick and Parsley will serve four year terms and Anderson will serve finish out a vacated seat with a two-year term. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you