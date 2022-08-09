A special call meeting will be held by the city for the swearing in for the winners of the Aug. 4 general election on Aug. 18.
Taking the oath of office for Manchester City offices will be Mayor Marilyn Howard, Aldermen-elects Julie Anderson, Joey Hobbs and Donnie Parsley, along with returning vice mayor Mark Messick. Howard, Hobbs, Messick and Parsley will serve four year terms and Anderson will serve finish out a vacated seat with a two-year term.
Howard secured her win as mayor, following her appointment to the position in the wake of Mayor Lonnie Norman’s death in 2020.
“I’m grateful to be elected as mayor and am looking forward to working with all the new board members,” Howard said, adding she was looking forward to working with the new county mayor, Judd Matheny.
“There’s a lot going on and a lot for our future here in Manchester and this whole area. I always try to work with other people and have good communication. I’m grateful for all the people who constantly lift us up in prayer,” Howard said, asking for prayers that all government bodies can work together and make wise decisions.
Securing a County Commission District 2 seat and the top number of votes for city alderman was Joey Hobbs with 747 city votes.
“I plan to see how we can make the county and the city work together for the betterment of the people who live here. That’s my goal,” Hobbs said.
“I’d like to say thank you to everybody who supported me, the paper and everybody else for covering everything and I look forward to some good times,” he said.
Garnering the second most votes in the alderman bid was Donnie Parsley with 729 votes.
“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the election. I think we had a great bunch of candidates, and I look forward to moving the city forward,” Parsley said.
“We all need to work together for the common good of Manchester,” he said.
Sitting Vice Mayor Mark Messick garnered 712 votes.
“I want to thank everyone that supported me. It means a lot to me,” Messick said. “I really hope we can get started to work next board meeting and have some really productive four years.”
Messick want to commend all the other candidates for putting themselves out there and running.
Securing the fourth open seat to fill the one vacated by Alderman Chris Elam was Julie Anderson with 664 votes.
“I would like to thank my opponents who all ran positive campaigns, my friends and family for their support, and the voters for giving me an opportunity to serve them as alderman. I’m excited to get to work,” Anderson said.
For city school board in Manchester, Travis Hillis, Lisa Loveland Gregory and Prater Powell won without opposition.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.