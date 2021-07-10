For Manchester Times Editor John Coffelt, his first 10 years in the news business has flown as he has risen from beat writer to editor within the past year.
John Coffelt began his career at the Manchester Times in May 2011, coming to work as lifestyles writer.
“I was studying English at MTSU and I had decided to go into writing rather than into education,” John revealed. “A position came open here at the Times which was actually for sports writer. I interviewed and the lifestyles position also came open. They asked which I was interested in and I told them that lifestyles would be perfect for me.”
John said his interest in lifestyles came from his time in college, making him interesting in documenting stories about people and what they do. “Lifestyles is a lot about storying telling,” he said. “You’re telling people’s stories.”
John has a degree in English from MTSU and an Associate’s Degree from Motlow. He resides in Tullahoma, where he was raised, and makes the short daily commute to the paper office on North Spring Street here in Manchester. He is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School.
After serving over nine years as Lifestyles reporter, John was given the opportunity to ascend to the job of editor at the Times.
“I thought it was a good opportunity,” he said, noting he had become a well-rounded newsman during his near decade as a reporter, coving not just lifestyles but a gamut of news stories. “It was a good chance to take my journalism to a new level.”
John was promoted to editor in April of this year and has been heading the Manchester operation ever since, guiding the Times through the pandemic.
“It has been challenging,” he said. “Learning to Zoom into meetings has been different. Catching all the different voices is much tougher than being there in person. It has been dealing with a disconnect.”
John said he looks forward to normalcy. “It’s going to be great to talk face to face again with the people you are interviewing,” he said. “That contact gives you a true sense of the person you are talking to.’
John said he enjoys his job and looks forward to coming to work. “I love finding the stories that impact you personally,” he said. “They may not always be good news but they are things that people need to hear.”
When he’s not behind the camera with notepad in hand, John enjoys dancing, painting and the outdoors. He admits, looking back on his decade in the news, that time has flown.
“When you live week to week with a weekly deadline, time passes crazy fast,” John said.