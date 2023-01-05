With this new year comes the return of the Manchester Times Citizen of the Year feature.
This column will recognize community leaders who have made a substantial impact on the lives of Coffee County residents in 2022.
We need your help.
Submit nominations of a living, current resident who we can honor in a January edition of the paper. We will collect nominations through The first week of January and then contact the most suitable nomination.
Submit your ideas (with contact information and a short description of why you feel they should be recognized) to jcoffelt@manchestertimes.
The Times editorial staff will make the final decision on who will be selected.
