Times readers win Bonnaroo tickets

Manchester Times, Herald Chronicle and Grundy County Herald subscriber Shala Wohlgemuth won the drawing for two Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival tickets. Picking up the tickets with Wohlgemuth is her son, Grant. Wohlgemuth said that she was excited to see Tyler Childers, while Grant was excited to see Korn.
Traffic heading to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival saw a strong spike Thursday morning, but had tapered off to a consistent stream as of midmorning as approximately 70,000 people travel to the annual festival ending June 18 in Manchester.
The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Mancheste…
Area law enforcement will be joined by additional agencies to ensure a safe Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival for concertgoers.
Situated in the picturesque Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continues to produce George Dickel Tennessee Whisky using the same techniques that company founder George A. Dickel brought to the valley during the late 1800s.
Coffee County Central High School announced Tuesday that Gavyn Frankenfield of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is the new Head Band Director.
The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee’s moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.
Festival set to return to Manchester June 14-18
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved at the June 6 meeting a contract with Burris, Thompson and Associates for a salary study for $27,640 for professional services, plus allocated an additional $11,700 for optional services.
