Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin has announced his intent to run for Coffee County Sheriff. Tomberland will run as an independent candidate.
Tomberlin's full announcement follows:
Family, friends, and residents of Coffee County, after much thought, prayer, and consideration, I am elated to announce my bid for the office of Coffee County Sheriff in the 2022 election. In the months leading up to this announcement I have felt a deeper calling to enhance public service in our county, encourage conservative leadership in our law enforcement community, and promote unity.
I have been a lifetime resident of Coffee County and have a deep sense of pride in our community and desire to see the growth that we have the potential for. My parents, Tommie and Brenda Tomberlin, have been driving forces in this passion and pride. I am constantly encouraged by my wife, Angie Slater Tomberlin and our two beautiful daughters. My oldest daughter, Lauren, is a senior studying Neuroscience at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and my youngest daughter, Brayden, is a Sophomore volleyball player at CCCHS. For them, and each child growing up in our community, I see a future that is attainable with stronger leadership.
My law enforcement career began in 1998 when I started working as a patrolman at the City of Manchester. Soon after, I was promoted to Corporal and worked there until October of 2006. In November of 2006, I responded to a unique call of duty and went to work for the US State Department serving in Iraq and Afghanistan as an International Police Advisor. In 2010, I traveled to Haiti to work with the United Nations as a Contingent Inspector. Through these endeavors I was able to serve my country while also rebuilding theirs. In 2016 I returned to work at the City of Manchester where I am currently employed and serve as Chief of Investigations.
As your Sheriff, I intend to lead with dignity, respect, and pride. In doing so, I will ensure that the community will actively see me and hear from me. This is the place you call home, and you deserve to be informed on matters regarding your safety and leadership. The safety of our community is my top priority, but the cohesion of our leaders in the community is vital to success. I will strive to have strong, essential relationships with other departments in our county, our state, and across the nation. We will be a law enforcement branch that works united as one for the good of the people we serve.
I look forward to this journey and strive for a clean campaign that exemplifies the faith and professionalism that has carried me this far. I would be honored to receive your vote for Coffee County Sheriff in the 2022 election.
Thank you,
Brandon Tomberlin