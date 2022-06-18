The Tennessee Secretary of State Gus "Tre" Hargett was booked into Coffee County Jail at about 1;30 a.m., Saturday for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo.
Hargett's office released a statement that early Saturday:
On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward
Hargett posted $2,000 bond Saturday morning and was released from the Coffee County Jail. A court date is set for July 14.
This story was posted earlier by Fox 17