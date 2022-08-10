Tractor Pull photo.jpg

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association hosted its annual "Rumble On The Hill" tractor pull Aug. 5-6. 

 Nathan Havenner

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association’s annual “Rumble On The Hill” tractor and truck pull brought out a host of spectators and competitors to enjoy a weekend of good food, friendship and of course, powerful tractors Aug. 5-6.

Nathan Townsend of the Hillsboro Homecoming Association, said during the event the association is a nonprofit organization, and the goal in hosting the tractor pull is to allow them to raise money to give back to local charities and maintain their building so it can continue to be rented out throughout the year by area residents.