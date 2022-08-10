The Hillsboro Homecoming Association’s annual “Rumble On The Hill” tractor and truck pull brought out a host of spectators and competitors to enjoy a weekend of good food, friendship and of course, powerful tractors Aug. 5-6.
Nathan Townsend of the Hillsboro Homecoming Association, said during the event the association is a nonprofit organization, and the goal in hosting the tractor pull is to allow them to raise money to give back to local charities and maintain their building so it can continue to be rented out throughout the year by area residents.
“That is the main reason we are here,” he said.
“It started out as an antique tractor pull back in the early 1990s, and then this progressed to the big tractors over the years,” Townsend said. “We are probably close to 20 years doing the big tractors.”
The event featured a variety of classes, ranging from Light Superstock Tractors to Limited Pro Stock on both Friday and Saturday evening.
Nolan Robinson drove about 200 miles from Atwood, Tennessee to participate in the Hillsboro tractor pull.
“The class I run in is the Limited Light Superstock, which is limited on turbocharger size, cubic inches and 6,200 pounds is the weight,” he said.
Robinson said his tractor is an Allis-Chalmers 190 chassis with a 5.9 liter Cummins engine making an estimated 1,000 horsepower.
“I enjoy working on the tractors,” Robinson said. “Trying to come up with something to beat my buddies with.”
Townsend said the winners of the event receive a monetary prize, the amount of which can vary from year to year, depending on how many people show up to the event.
“It is a big night for the community,” he said. “There is not a lot that goes on in Hillsboro like this, so one weekend a year you can come out and see the tractor pull and see people you don’t normally see…socialize and see all the trucks and tractors.”