220130112249-tennessee-officer-excessive-force-conviction-exlarge-169.jpg

 On August 26, 2022, former law enforcement officer Anthony “Tony” Bean (61), currently of Altamont, Tennessee, was sentenced by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga to 72 months in prison.

Tony Bean was convicted of using excessive force against arrestee C.G. on two occasions during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, while Bean was the Chief of the Tracy City Police Department in Tracy City, Tennessee, and of using excessive force against arrestee F.M. during F.M.’s arrest in 2017, while Bean was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in Grundy County, Tennessee, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 242. Following his imprisonment, Bean will be on supervised release for 24 months.