It wasn’t the first rodeo for a Normandy man as he was charged with 15th-offense driving on a revoked license after he tried to elude lawmen in a chase that ended when his car gave out.
The defendant, Nicholas Wayne Schodeberg, 32, has been bound over to the grand jury on the charges of evading arrest, possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, meth possession with intent, reckless driving, not having insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle on the highway, driving with a revoked license, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, obedience to any required traffic control device, driving on roadways laned for traffic and not having headlights on during inclement weather.
Schodeberg refused to pull over when he was blue-lighted by a trooper for having a headlight out.
“He ran two stop signs and crossed intersection highways without stopping as he failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren,” the warrant reads. “The trooper pursued the subject until the vehicle became disabled.”
During a search of his vehicle, lawmen reported finding 2.8 grams of marijuana and 28.8 grams of methamphetamine, one of the bags concealed in his pants. The rest of the alleged meth was found in a lockbox, packaged in baggies.