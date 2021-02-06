Traffic stop nets aggravated assault fugitive

On Jan. 24 Manchester Police stopped an SUV driven by a Angelo Romero, who upon a record check was determined to have multiple outstanding warrant from Davison County for aggravated assault. Davison County indicated that they would extradite Romero.
According to the police report, Romero was transported to Coffee County Jail await extradition.
In an unrelated incident, Manchester Police pulled over a white KIA sedan for speeding. When officers checked the passenger’s record, they found that the passenger, Laura Smith had an outstanding warrant for violating community corrections.
Smith was taken into custody and transported to Coffee County Jail.