Tree planting in memory of Mayor Norman planned

The Coffee County Industrial Board is planning to plant a tree in memory of the late Lonnie Norman, who served as Manchester City Mayor, according to Manchester City Alderman Roxanne Patton.
Patton informed the Board of Mayor and Alderman about the initiative during the Dec. 1 BOMA meeting.
The project is in its initial stages, according to Patton.
The tree would be located near the new Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course at Riverview Park, behind the old Riverview School on Emerson Street.
“Mayor Lonnie Norman grew up in that area and his family members still live there,” Patton said.
Norman spent 40 years with Arnold Engineering Development Complex, retiring as a technician supervisor. In 1984 he entered public office and in 1991, he became the first Black Mayor of Manchester, Tennessee. He was elected for the mayor position four times. In August, Manchester residents elected Norman to serve as mayor again.
Norman died Oct. 12 from COVID-19.