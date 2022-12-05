Trees of Christmas officially open for 2022 season

The Baker Bros. Drug Co. Christmas tree currently on display as part of the 2022 Trees of Christmas display at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St., Manchester. The theme of the tree is "Puppy Chow."
"Sweets and Treats from Around the World" is the theme for the 2022 installment of Manchester Parks and Recreation's annual Trees of Christmas display currently open at the Ada Wright Center in Manchester.
Manchester Parks and Recreation’s 2022 Trees of Christmas is officially open through Sunday Dec. 11 at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St. in Manchester. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
The theme for this year is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World,” and features a collection of decorated Christmas trees done by area residents.
Cindy Weber, Parks and Recreation wellness director, said the annual event is truly a community endeavor.
“There is a Tree from College Street Elementary, they came and decorated a tree,” she said. “The Button Society has decorated a tree.”
In addition to trees decorated by individuals, there are also Christmas trees decorated by the Vintage Ivy Curator Co., EZ Appliance Repair, Coffee County Humane Society, Coffee County Middle School and Manchester Eastern Star.
“It is just people who want to come in and decorate tree,” Weber said.
