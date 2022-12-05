Trees of Christmas officially open for 2022 season

Manchester Parks and Recreation’s 2022 Trees of Christmas is officially open through Sunday Dec. 11 at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St. in Manchester. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. -- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. 

The theme for this year is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World,” and features a collection of decorated Christmas trees done by area residents.

