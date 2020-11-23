A hunting accident in Cheatham County has claimed the life of a missing Hendersonville man.
Sunday morning, Sumner County authorities received a call from relatives stating that they hadn’t heard from a 70-year-old relative in three days. At that time, he had indicated that he was going hunting.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was contacted to assist in the search on Cheatham Wildlife Management Area, an area the man was known to hunt.
Cheatham WMA consists of more than twenty thousand acres and Friday, November 20, was the last day of the first non-quota gun hunt on the area.
TWRA personnel located the truck belonging to the Hendersonville resident and after searching the area discovered the man had fallen out of his treestand while deer hunting and did not survive the accident. He was not wearing a fall restraint device at the time of the accident.
Cheatham County, Sumner County and TWRA collaborated in the search and recovery.