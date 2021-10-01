Safe on the Square

The annual Children’s Advocacy Center Safe on the Square will not happen for a second year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We will not be hosting it this year due to the increased COVID numbers and the way it is affecting children this year. We cannot guarantee a safe event which has always been our goal,” said Joyce A. Prusak Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director.

Another group, Recovering Home, a group that provides Christ centered housing and career support to individuals and their families as they transition out of recovery programs or homelessness, has planned a Halloween event on Oct. 30 at Rotary Amphitheater. 

The Monster Dash 5K and trunk or treat fundraiser will start at 2 p.m. Registration is $35 for the run and is open through Oct. 22.

