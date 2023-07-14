Tullahoma Alderman Kurt Eldon Glick, 61, was arrested at 11 a.m., Friday, July 14 on two counts of official misconduct.
According to Warren County District Attorney General Chris Stanford, "Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, previously became aware of numerous allegations of potential criminal activity by one or more members of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman and or others."
General Northcott and his Investigators promptly secured vital evidence known to them, at that time.
Northcott requested a substitute or pro tem prosecutor to fully investigate the allegations of possible criminal activity.
"General Northcott's request for a pro tem investigation was made to ensure transparency, independence, and impartiality should a decision be made to charge any criminal offenses. The District Attorney General's Conference then assigned the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General's Office to begin a criminal investigation of the situation," Stanford said in a statement.
Stanford's office conducted an independent investigation into the various allegations of criminal activity and they felt that former Tullahoma City employee and current Tullahoma City Alderman, Kurt Eldon Glick, used the powers inherent in his position as Alderman to engage in prohibited criminal conduct.
"Based on the findings of my office's investigation, on July 11, 2023, Kurt Eldon Glick was indicted on two counts of Official Misconduct," Stanford said.
"Ensuring accountability and punishment for government officials who commit crimes during the performance of their official governmental duties is necessary in upholding the principle of Justice, maintaining public trust, and preserving the integrity of our system of government. Misconduct and criminal behavior by any government official will not be tolerated by my office,Stanford said.
Details of the alleged misconduct are not available at this time. Glick is free on $12,000 bond.
