A lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Tennessee on Aug. 17 asks for summary judgement in relief of state law which the plaintiff Jenna Amacher says is unconstitutional. Amacher intends to file a preliminary injunction that if granted will open primaries for aldermen election in 2022.
The Tullahoma alderman said her complaint comes from her bid for Coffee County Clerk in the 2018 election, in which she ran as a Republican. Yet when she ran in the 2020 election for Tullahoma alderman, the election was non-partisan.
“We don’t shed our values the minute we step into those positions whether they’re partisan or nonpartisan.”
She contrasted a relatively non-political county clerk position with a non-partisan alderman position, which is pretty much the same as a county commissioner (a partisan race).
She said that conservatism is limited government and that those differences in political perspectives can make a difference in city leadership.
“I think it does matter and that we have the right to political association,” Amacher said.
Case documents, submitted by local attorney James Threet, states that Amacher is denied freedom of speech under the first amendment, equal protection by the 14th amendment and freedom of association by the first amendment.
It also cites a case “Fong v. San Francisco County” that argued and won a Supreme Court case that said there is no legal justification that meets compelling state interest in prohibiting partisan elections at the city level.
“Political speech is offered the highest protection for free speech,” she said.
Amacher said that the suit isn’t intended to promote one party over another, rather is asking for the freedom to run as a party member.
“I believe that people should have the right to have the information. The parties should enjoy the right to have a primary and vet the candidate,” She said.
She said that the 14th amendment granting equal protection applies too.
“We have partisan judgeships, but we don’t have partisan (aldermen).”
The suit contests Tennessee Annotated Code 2-13-208 that bans partisan municipal elections across the state.
She said that if the case is successful it could impact how elections are held throughout Tennessee.
Amacher does not ask for money damages in the suit, only that the statute is held unconstitutional and the preliminary injunction, plus related expenses incurred in legal fees.