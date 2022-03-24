Tullahoma Police are investigating Tullahoma High School "out of an abundance of caution" after officials received a call of a bomb threat at the school.
Students were reportedly moved away from the school building by administration officials while police conducted a search and investigation of the building.
According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, TPD has not located anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the building. He also told The News the initial description and information provided in the call of the bomb threat has also not yet been proven to be legitimate but TPD is fully investigating out of an abundance of caution.