BREAKING: Mayor Ray Knowis has suffered a medical emergency at the Tullahoma Sports Council Hall of Fame Induction. We do not have details at the moment. At this time, he is being cared for by emergency medical personnel.
At the time of the incident, he was play acting a skit to “Right Field,” a song by Peter, Paul and Mary.
Tonight's ceremony has been canceled out of respect for the mayor and everything that has happened tonight.