Tullahoma’s PFLAG provides LGBTQ support

Board member Gwendolyn Carr invites the community to support PFLAG of Tullahoma. Not only does Coffee County offer various opportunities for shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, but the area has helpful nonprofits that provide resources, improve the community and help it thrive. One of the area nonprofits is PFLAG of Tullahoma, an organization providing support for LGBTQ people, their families and friends, and the community at large.

Not only does Coffee County offer various opportunities for shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, but the area has helpful nonprofits that provide resources, improve the community and help it thrive. One of the area nonprofits is PFLAG of Tullahoma, an organization providing support for LGBTQ people, their families and friends, and the community at large.

“PFLAG of Tullahoma was created in 2018,” said Gwendolyn Carr, PFLAG board member.

