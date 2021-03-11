The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on a draft Environmental Assessment on the proposed construction of a utility scale solar farm in Bedford County, Tennessee. Details of the review are available in the draft assessment at https://www.tva.com/nepa.
TVA has entered into a power purchase agreement with SR Bell Buckle, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation, for the energy generated by the proposed facility. SR Bell Buckle would construct and operate the proposed solar facility.
The draft EA includes two alternatives: a No Action Alternative and an Action Alternative. Under the No Action Alternative, TVA would not purchase the power generated by the project under the 15-year power purchase agreement with SR Bell Buckle, and TVA would not be involved with the project. Under the Action Alternative, SR Bell Buckle would construct and operate a 35-megawatt single-axis tracking photovoltaic solar power facility. The proposed facility would occupy approximately 238 acres of the roughly 367-acre property to be owned by SRC and leased to SR Bell Buckle for the project. The entire 35-MW output from the Solar Facility would be sold to TVA under the terms of the power purchase agreement.
The public may submit comments by April 11, 2021, to Ashley Pilakowski, NEPA Specialist, 400 W Summit Hill Dr., WT 11-B, Knoxville, TN 37902; online at https://www.tva.com/nepa; or by email to nepa@tva.gov.
Please note that all comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.
