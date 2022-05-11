Fire

Two individuals have sealed indictments served on them concerning the fire that destroyed much of Woodland Plaza. 

Zackery Meeks and Stacy Caldwell were taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft of property ($10,0000-$60,000) vandalism $250,000 or more) and arson on Wednesday, May 11.

MPD Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin presented the case to the grand jury, which decided there was probable cause that a crime was committed. 

MPD allege that the two individuals broke into Greg Green Photography on March 21 prior to the fire. 

Caldwell was arrested at her home in Manchester. Meeks at his home in Monteagle.   

