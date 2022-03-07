Two people were killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Wattendorf Highway Sunday evening.
Fatally injured were drivers Dorothy Scott, 68, of Hillsboro, and James Shaw, 62, of Estill Springs. Shaw’s passenger, Jheri Taylor, 36, of Hillsboro was injured.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report on the double fatality, the wreck was triggered by a rear-end crash that turned into a head-on crash near the intersection of Wattendorf and Grady Finney Road at 6:43 p.m. Specifically, the highway patrol revealed that James Pha, 56, of Murfreesboro was traveling northbound in his 2009 Honda Odyssey when he was struck from the rear by Shaw’s 2016 Ram 150.
After striking Pha, Shaw swerved to the left and crossed the center-line into the path of the southbound 2011 Chevy HHR driven by Scott. The vehicles hit head-on, killing both drivers. Pha was uninjured.