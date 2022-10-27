US Renal mural photo 01

The new mural created by local artist Chandler Poe at U.S. Renal Care, 367 Interstate Drive, Manchester, features a pair of colorful wings for selfies.

 Nathan Havenner

Those driving by U.S. Renal Care at 367 Interstate Drive in Manchester might have noticed the colorful new selfie wall that now covers a wall at the dialysis facility.

Bethany Massey, technical manager of the clinic, said she has worked at the Manchester location for 15 years, and always thought the blank wall facing Interstate Drive would be the ideal location for a mural.

