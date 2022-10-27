Those driving by U.S. Renal Care at 367 Interstate Drive in Manchester might have noticed the colorful new selfie wall that now covers a wall at the dialysis facility.
Bethany Massey, technical manager of the clinic, said she has worked at the Manchester location for 15 years, and always thought the blank wall facing Interstate Drive would be the ideal location for a mural.
“I have always said this would be a great place to advertise because it is on a good road and it lets people know who we are,” Massey said.
After getting approval for the mural, Massey said she initially made a post to the Manchester Forum Facebook page, seeking a local artist who might have an interest in painting the mural.
“I did get a local artist that went to Nossi College of Art,” she said. “I told him it would be a blank canvas for him, I just kind of gave direction for where I would like it to go.”
Massey said the mural, which is done in a graffiti style and features a large pair of wings painted in vibrant colors with “This is U.S. R.C.” painted below, was done by local artist Chandler Poe.
Poe did the work in about one day’s time, and did so at no cost to the clinic.
“Chandler’s girlfriend actually submitted his name, and she said that her grandpa had to go on dialysis, and because he wanted to get extra time with his grandkids, he choose to go on kidney dialysis so he could live longer, and he did,” Massey said. “That was one of the reasons she was really pushing him to do this.”
Massey said the mural is a community selfie wall, and both locals and out of town visitors are welcome to stop and have their picture taken with the mural.
“This company is very big on being a part of the community and showing people who we are and that dialysis is just for everyday normal people that need help,” she said.
Massey said the U.S. Renal clinic is open six-days a week and can provide services for up to 96 patients.
For those experiencing kidney failure, dialysis is a critical component to lengthening their life expectancy.
“Everything they eat and drink stays in their body and they can’t get rid of it,” Massey said. “Essentially they would die because the poison doesn’t leave the body. We take their blood out for about four hours three times a week, clean it and put it back.”
Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.
While Robert Vanderway spent his professional career working with metal as a machinist, welder and fabricator, the New Jersey native has a passion for crafting handmade items out of wood at his home woodshop.
The Coffee County 911 Communications District Board approved a motion that will send board members and Communication Center Director to discuss the specifics concerning the public purchase of a tower site the county currently leases for its communications network.
After nearly 90 years of serving the community as a country store and restaurant, The Beechgrove Country Store is gearing up for its official reopening Monday Oct. 24 after a two-week renovation project.