Tickets on sale for annual fundraiser
Tickets are now on sale for The Ultimate Oldies 70s Show scheduled for Sept. 8-9 at The Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St., Manchester.
A celebration of the music and icons of the 1970s, show goers will enjoy classic hits that defined the decade made famous by artists like Elton John and ABBA to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Led Zeppelin.
“We have been doing the show as a fundraiser for the Manchester Arts Center, this will be our 14th year,” Jamie Harden said.
Harden said The Ultimate Oldies features a cast of 11 singers and musicians and originally performed a 1950s and 1960s stage show.
“It started off with 50s and 60s and then it just grew and grew and grew and now we do 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s,” he said. “The show I am doing here in September is all 70s.”
While the group performs about 25 shows a season throughout the southeast, Harden said the Ultimate Oldies is based in Manchester.
It is the versatility of the show that Harden says is one of the reasons they have remained popular.
“People like our stuff because you see a lot of these tribute groups and they kind of do one thing and we do everything,” he said. “It has disco, pop, folk, everything in it, everything 70s.
“We do Led Zeppelin, we do The Carpenters, you name it,” Harden added.
Harden said that the music of the 1970s is still popular, for both young and old alike.
“The 1970s started getting a little freer, the different genres is what I like about the 1970s,” Harden said. “I think it takes people, our music, especially the 1970s, it takes people back because they remember those songs.”
All tickets cost $25 and showtimes are 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 as well as 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets can be purchased online at www.millenniumrepertorycompany.thundertix.com.
