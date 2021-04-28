The Ultimate Oldies has announced an upcoming season for May-December.
Starting on May 15, the Oldies gang will perform 50-80s music at South Pittsburg’s Princess Theater.
In June there will be two 50-60s shows in Cookeville and at the Manchester Arts Center. The MAC shows will be June 25-27 and June 17 at Cookeville.
There will be 70-80s shows July 24 at Palace Theater in Crossville, Sept. 11 at Dallas Theater in Dallas Georgian and Sept. 18 at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon.
The Oldies will perform 50-80s music at the Coffee County Fair Sept. 22.
November shows will be on the 13th at Krider Pac in Paris and at Park Theater in McMinnville and the 19th.
The Oldies gang will close out 2021 with a Christmas show Dec. 17-19 at the Manchester Arts Center.