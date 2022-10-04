The Ultimate Oldies will return to The Manchester Arts Center Oct. 14-15, now featuring its popular Elvis Presley Tribute. This will be the third time the group has performed its Elvis Tribute in the past few years, with each performance selling out.
Jamie Hayden, show founder, said the Ultimate Oldies Elvis Tribute is not a cheesy homage to the late King of Rock “N” Roll, but rather a fun tribute showcasing the lasting influence of the legendary performer.
Hayden said in a statement that, “a lot of the music we listen to today as well as music from the last eight decades can be attributed to the success of Elvis Presley.”
“The MAC is special to us,” Hayden said. “It's where it all started for us.”
The Ultimate Oldies event got its start as a fundraiser 12 years ago at the request of Hayden’s former kindergarten teacher Margie Gore. The show soon became an annual event at The MAC, bringing people from all over the area to enjoy an evening of retro entertainment. It continues to be a significant contributor to the center.
The group, made up of local Manchester and Murfreesboro singers and musicians, travels throughout the southeast with their best of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s and the Elvis Tribute show.
Tickets can be purchased at www.millenniumrep.org. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday Oct.14 as well as 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.
In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.
The Old Timers Day Board of Directors is excited to announce that Janice Lynn Bass will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade. The parade will be on Oct. 1 and starting at 10 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.”
It was a day of sunshine, music and of course an array of hot rods, muscle cars and 1950s classics for the “Ken Rogers Memorial “Crusin” in Manchester Saturday, Sept. 24 at the former Southern Family Market parking lot.
With a collection of historic buildings including a general store, chapel, gristmill and telephone office all showcasing what life was like in Tennessee between 1830 and 1930, Murfreesboro’s Cannonsburgh Village is an ideal destination for those looking to take a step back in time.