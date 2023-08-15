The United Way of Highway 55 distributed over $30,000 in grants to 2023-24 new partner nonprofits Friday, Aug. 11 at a ceremony held at Common John Brewing Company.
The United Way of Highway 55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham said that the grants were selected partner nonprofits by the Allocation Committee from local nonprofits that applied.
“This is a thorough process to protect the donated dollars and to insure every year we are creating the biggest impact within our community,” Abraham said.
“The United’s focus is to helping one another succeed and live more vibrant lives. We strive to share resources and support every single organization that serves Coffee, Moore and Warren counties, and we couldn’t do that without community support,” she said.
Highway 55 Board Chair Michele Simmons said that organization offers more than just funds. It offers support services like grant writing aid, marketing and fundraising.
“Just because you have an organization doesn’t mean you’re proficient in all these things. We can also help connect resources,” she said.
Allocation Committee Chair Wayne Monteith said that “there are folks in need that most of our community doesn’t recognize. Thank you for what you do, every single day to help our causes.”
Monteith explained that the committee selection process starts months in advance.
“We sit down and try to determine the general principles for each year what we are going to focus on,” Monteith said.
The committee is opened to the community for a broader prospective. That group begins all the submissions and then hears individual group’s interviews. After scoring every application there is in depth discussions.
“It’s not just money, but it’s going out and looking at how we can solve a problem,” Monteith said.
“I was very impressed when I came to the organization how much time and effort goes into this,” he said.
Nonprofit recipient representative Haven of Hope Kellye Gilbert said that “You just don’t know how much the money is appreciated. It goes to do great things,” she said.
Tullahoma Day Care Board Member Dori Henninger added, “We are so appreciative for the partnership with United Way. I think it’s one of the greatest statements of our community about the power of people coming together to work on things.”
The 2023-2024 Partner Nonprofits were Warren Co. Meals on Wheels, Horseplay Inc., CASA Works Inc. (Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused children in Juvenile Court in Bedford, Coffee, and Franklin Counties), Haven of Hope, Children's Advocacy Center, Shepherd's House, Coffee County Humane Society, Access Hope (a free service counseling service), Tullahoma Daycare Center, The Hope Center, recovery and the teaching of life skills service) and HOME (Homeless of McMinnville Effort).
