Manchester’s Unity Hospital CEO Martha Henley has been named one of the “177 Women Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Henley, who has served as the CEO of Unity Hospital located at 481 Interstate Drive, Manchester, since 2015, said she is humbled by the honor, but thinks of it as more a recognition for the hospital and its team.

