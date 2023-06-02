Upcoming vinyl album sale to benefit Historical Society

From classic rock staples by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles to the folk stylings of Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, more than 300 vintage vinyl albums will be available for purchase during the Manchester Community Market Saturday, June 10. The albums are being sold by The Coffee County Historical Society.
“The albums were donated by Button Dale and she was one of the founders of the museum,” Historical Society volunteer Bonnie Gamble said. “I think she would probably go to rummage sales and yard sales and see if there were items she thought would be good for the museum.”
While a collection of vinyl albums was started for the Coffee County Historical Society Museum, located in the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square, the museum is trying to refocus its collection on items more directly related to Manchester and Coffee County.
“She started the collection of the albums, but at this point, now that we have so many items we need to weed out a little bit,” Gamble said.
The collection of albums spans early rock ‘n’ roll to 1960s folk music, classic country, classic rock and easy listening.
Gamble said a local record collector volunteered to appraise each album and help prepare them for the sale, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10 on the Manchester town square. All albums will be sold for their listed price, and must be paid for in cash. All money raised by the sale will directly benefit the Coffee County Historical Society Museum.
