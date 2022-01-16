Area fire and police responded Sunday, Jan. 16 to a structure fire on Boynton Valley Road that claimed the life of one individual.
According to officials, Douglas Connell Nevill, age 77, perished in the fire.
Hickerson, North Coffee, New Union Summitville Volunteer Fire Department and Coffee County Emergency Services and Rescue Squad responded along with deputies from the Coffee County Sheriff Department responded to the blaze.
The fire is under investigation by CCSD and the TBI fire investigator was on the scene.