The Land-Use Plan Committee, a subcommittee of the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission, at its latest bimonthly noon meeting eyed the Manchester Urban Growth Plan.

This document is a map of what areas of the city should be zoned in the future. The bulk of this meeting was spent looking at the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), an area of the county that surrounds the city , planned for future growth. The UGB is special in that certain developer requests must come before the city planning commission for recommendation to the county commission for rezoning. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

