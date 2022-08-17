The Land-Use Plan Committee, a subcommittee of the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission, at its latest bimonthly noon meeting eyed the Manchester Urban Growth Plan.
This document is a map of what areas of the city should be zoned in the future. The bulk of this meeting was spent looking at the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), an area of the county that surrounds the city , planned for future growth. The UGB is special in that certain developer requests must come before the city planning commission for recommendation to the county commission for rezoning.
The Urban Growth Plan, though it projects what areas should be zoned, it does not set zoning, nor does it rezone any property. This plan is designed as a tool for the Planning Commission to address zoning requests in a logical manner.
Land-Use Plan Committee and Planning and Zoning member Ward Johnson articulated what the goal off this update to the plan was.
“This started out as a tool for the board, and the planning commission to say, ‘This is what we envision.’ It’s not something set in stone, and we think it’s a good idea,” Johnson said.
“This is not a growth plan, but what the planning commission sees as an extension of the current vision. It serves as a roadmap for us. It makes it easier when people buy property or when they go get to get rezoned to understand the direction we’re going,” he said.
“We have to do this so we don’t get caught like other cities like Murfreesboro… (that got caught with development that) outpaced our planning,” Land-Use plan member Bill Nickels said.
City Engineer Scott St. John noted that the group differed from Tullahoma’s controversial Tullahoma 2040 plan in that theirs is a drastic overhaul, while the group is staying with the same plan, only enlarging and “massaging” (the current plan).”
Community Development and Zoning Director Brittany Fiske Codes said at the meeting that she felt the changes from Tuesday’s meeting should be brought before one final Land-Use meeting, then go to Planning in September and then the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in October.
Some of the recommendations coming from the committee are a corridor of R-4 High Density Residential heading north along 41 toward Murfreesboro.
“We are planning for future zoning in the UGB. For example, Highway 41 North and Interstate I-24 we have a big swathe here,” St. John said, showing the committee an updated map.
Some discussion at the meeting addressed what Johnson called a “lot of high density” along the highway. Johnson suggested delineating the zoning to less dense housing as you head toward Exit 105 to accommodate commuters heading to Murfreesboro.
Other members felt that the selection, about 1,000 feet deep along the highway, would not be excessive.
Committee member Allan Howard said that the fight all across America is to develop townhomes in some of these nicer, more established neighborhoods.
Currently R-2 low density residential allows for townhomes with a special exception, but the lot size per family would be larger than in R-4.
An area that surprisingly will remain zoned lower densities in the plan will be east of town near the megasite. These areas, the committee surmised will see less development, but if a large industrial development were announce it would be a “game changer” the members recognized.
The area around Kennedy Street near the high school and heading toward Skinner Flat could be bumped to medium residential according to the plan. A proposal for a road that would connect Highway 55 across Hills Chapel and over to Exit 114 has been suggested. Development along that route would be open for denser development.
The committee didn’t expand future commercial zones except for in a few limited locations. Coffee Street is recommended to shift from Industrial to commercial, and commercial zoning along Spring Street will not extend much beyond its current bounds.
Some locations along the Old Tullahoma Highway could be rezoned to the city’s new R-5 Mobile Home Park district.
The final plan will be presented to the Planning Commission in September. The plan if approved will then go to BOMA for final approval. The Urban Growth Plan does not rezone any property, and neither the Land-Use Committee nor the Planning Commission has the authority to rezone. Only the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have that authority. For a property to be rezoned, a request for that change must first go before Planning and Zoning and then go before BOMA. A public hearing is held before the final reading of the ordinance to rezone the property.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.