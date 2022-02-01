The Manchester Arts Center hosted the production of the highly comical ”Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” play.
Director Vanessa Jarman worked with the Teen Actors Guild to put on an incredible show. The experience was bittersweet for Jarman as she said, “It was really stressful starting out, but after getting to this point, I would definitely do this again.”
Sadly, she had to let her talented cast go after the last performance of the show on Jan 30. She really enjoyed her time and journey with the young actors.
The general feedback from the crowd was, above all, unanimous as the crowd burst with laughter. The fantastic cast really put on a performance that was more of an experience than a show.
The teen actors were pleased to meet everyone in the lobby for compliments and congratulations after the show.
As far as this production goes, “that’s a wrap,” however the M.A.C. encourages everyone to stay posted for upcoming shows and to grab seats as you can.