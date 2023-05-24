Joey Vaugh award photo.jpg

Joey Vaughn is pictured with Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents Executive Director Dale Lynch after being named South Central District Superintendent of the Year earlier this month.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of Schools for Manchester City Schools, was recently named Superintendent of the year for the South Central District by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.

“What an honor,” Vaughn said. “First of all to represent Manchester and the team that I am blessed to work with. This community, there are a lot of good things that happen in Manchester. I am just really proud to be chosen by peers.”

