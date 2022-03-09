What did you do during the COVID-19 quarantine? Local resident Norris Vaughn III used it to pen a book which is now available in paperback on Amazon and digitally on Kindle.
His book “Nightmares of the New Order” is a gateway into a new realm of surreal imagination and dark possibilities not too dissimilar from our own reality.
“Throughout nine chilling tales and six eerie poems, the newest face of horror, Norris Vaughn III will take you on a terrifying journey to this new world filled with monsters both new and familiar,” his author’s page reveals. “Meet the Michaels, a newlywed couple, who, after taking a wrong turn in the Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee, come across an abandoned gas station where monsters beyond their comprehension await (Haunted Mountain). A crotchety old man discovers a trail of cigarettes leading down the hospital corridor (Cigarette Butts). Beware of stranger danger, as the young victims of a serial killer return from the grave to exact revenge (The Missing Child Poster).”
“Take a trip back in time as we explore the traumatic childhood experiences of the author himself that continue to haunt him into adulthood (Sunshine into Darkness), and the monster at his back grown from the darkness of anger and hatred of these events (The Crow-Man). An outgoing young woman gets her dream job at a high-end department store, yet she can't help but notices that the lone male mannequin seems to be watching her (The Mannequin). And Yuki, afraid of the outside world, suffers at the claws of the embodiment of her fears throughout her entire life (Agoraphobia), and many more. Norris Vaughn III welcomes you to the New Order; he hopes you enjoy your stay.”
Norris Vaughn III is a poet, writer, and author of Nightmares of the New Order. Writing has been a lifelong hobby, and he furthered his skills into his adulthood. Earning his associates in pre-law, his B.A. in political science and working on and off for his graduate studies, Norris continued writing, using DeviantArt to sharpen his skills. Based in Tennessee, he used his time during the COVID-19 quarantine to put this decade-long collection together, using Stephen King, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, short horror movies on YouTube and The Twilight Zone as inspirations. He also enjoyed adding various clues and Easter eggs within these works.