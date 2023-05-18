The owners of Interstate Liquors, 20 Expressway Drive, Manchester, are hoping to reopen as soon as possible after a vehicle crashed into its storefront at about 8 a.m. Thursday May 18.
“We don’t know when, but we have a cleaning crew here. As soon as they get everything cleaned up and sanitized,” owner Rick Harrington said. “Hopefully tomorrow, maybe late this afternoon.”
Harrington said that a customer in a rental car pulled up, started to get out of the car and the car started going forward. The car reportedly jumped back in gear. The driver jumped into the car and it crashed through the store, he said.
Allied Contractors, located locally at Powers Plaza, is in charge of the cleanup.
“We already have a glass company on the way to get them fixed up before Bonnaroo season,” Allied Contractors Mitigation Manager Sue Taylor said.
The Times has requested the accident report for more details on the crash.
This is a developing story.
