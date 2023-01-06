Vehicle fire threatens station tanks

Manchester Fire Department responded midday Friday to a vehicle fire at the McMinnville Highway Circle K that was reportedly threating to spread to the fuel pumps.
The vehicle was burning at the far end of the parking lot, near Ragsdale Road, just over the station's fuel filler connection and tank vent pipes.
Responding firefighter quickly extinguished the fire, with no reported injuries.
Accident reports are unavailable at the time of posting. Manchester Fire, police and Coffee County EMS responded to the scene.
