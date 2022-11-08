Veteran’s Day parade is Saturday

Veterans court serves those who served
John Coffelt

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.

A Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., on Manchester Square. James Dobson, Army Armor Office (Disabled/Retired) and VFW Post 10904 member, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and guest speaker.

