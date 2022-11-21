Community members came out to pay tribute to Manchester’s veterans during a weather-postponed Veteran’s Day Parade and ceremony Saturday, Nov. 19.
Despite the cool temperatures Saturday morning, crowds lined North Spring Street in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse as the parade finished its route after beginning at the Coffee County Raider Academy at 10 a.m.
U.S. Army veteran Hans Hooker said the U.S. veterans are the reason the nation’s citizens can exercise their freedoms.
“I believe that it is thanks to the veterans that we collectively, as Americans enjoy the freedoms that are accorded to us by our Bill of Rights and the Constitution,” Hooker said. “These men and women have gone out, they have risked their lives, in many instances they have given their lives.”
Hooker said it is importance to recognize the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. While Memorial Day is set aside to honor the men and women of our armed forces that have made the ultimate sacrifice, Veterans Day is an opportunity to thank all who served their country.
Bill Moran, who served in the United States Army between September 1957 and October 1977, said it is nice to see the community come together to say a collective “Thank You.”
“They do a fantastic job,” he said. “I would venture to say that it makes us feel good to see that people appreciate what we did.”
The parade kicked off with an escort by the Manchester Police Department, followed by the Coffee County High School Air Force Junior ROTC, classic military vehicles, Coffee County cheerleaders, Cub Scout Pack 332 of Hillsboro, a 1926 Ford Model T, motorcycles, Jeeps and 2022-2023 Coffee County Fairest of the Fair Queen Addison Welch.
Following the parade, a ceremony was held in front of the courthouse featuring Jim Dobson, U.S. Army veteran and Westwood Middle School assistant principal.
“Our nation’s veterans represent the men and women who have served our country for over 200 years,” Dobson said during the ceremony. “As a country we have been truly blessed with citizens who have taken up arms whenever the rights of men and women have been threatened.”
Dobson said that the sacrifices made by veterans have secured the liberty that the Founding Fathers wanted to establish in the new United States of America.
“Whenever and wherever the nation is called in times of darkness and danger as well as in times of peace and prosperity, American veterans have been there,” he said. “American veterans have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see.”
The ceremony also included multiple patriotic songs performed by Lloyd Smith, including The Armed Forces Medley and God Bless the U.S.A.
Quilts of Valor were also bestowed upon five area veterans during the ceremony.
“In 2003, a quilter named Catherine Roberts started the movement that would become Quilts of Valor when her son was deployed to Iraq,” Lou Brewer of The Manchester Quilting Ladies Guild said. “The organization’s mission is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.”
Four handmade quilts were also awarded to area veterans by Linda and Doug Salerno as part of the Quilts for Heroes program.
Dobson said he believes it is important to celebrate Veterans Day because it helps keep our nation’s veterans on more people’s minds.
“When this day comes around you hear the ads on TV and the radio and then it just kind of goes away, but stuff like this just kind of keeps it in the back of your minds,” he said. “That these are the people that have gotten us where we are today, so I think it is important.”
