Community members came out to pay tribute to Manchester’s veterans during a weather-postponed Veteran’s Day Parade and ceremony Saturday, Nov. 19.

Despite the cool temperatures Saturday morning, crowds lined North Spring Street in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse as the parade finished its route after beginning at the Coffee County Raider Academy at 10 a.m.

Chick-fil-A coming soon to Manchester

Representatives from the developers of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant brought to the Manchester Planning Commission Monday at the Nov. 21 meeting a site plan for approval  for a proposed location. 

Rockets fall to Thurman

On Nov. 9, the Westwood Rockets Basketball Team fell to Thurman Francis 49-38. The boys recovered the next day winning over Cascade 49-44 in conference play. 

Shelbyville man charged by TBI with elder abuse

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients.

City to commission salary study

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.

