The annual Manchester Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 with the parade commencing at 10 a.m. Lineup for the parade, at Raider Academy, will begin at 9 a.m.
Those with a family member who is, or was, in the military are encouraged to decorate, if possible, and drive their vehicle in the parade in their honor. Those with military vehicles or equipment may also participate. Participants can either walk the 1.5 mile route, drive a vehicle, or pull a float.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three parade entries.
There are no vendor fees for merchants and food vendors who would like to set up a booth or trailer.
The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at 11 AM on Manchester Square. U.S. Navy retiree and VFW Post 10904 Surgeon Fred Kasper will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
There will be food and merchandise vendors. Up and coming Nashville country performer Chris Turner will headline this year’s live music after the ceremony. Safe distancing is encouraged, and attendees should wear appropriate personal protection as they deem necessary.
The public is urged to attend this event as we pay respect to our veterans, who have sacrificed so much to defend the freedoms we all enjoy.
The parade registration form can be found on the Coffee County Veterans Association Facebook page and the VFW website, www.vfwpost10904.com or by calling CCVA President Kimberly King at (251) 554-8836.