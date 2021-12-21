Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 proudly announces the selection - and advancement - of the 2021 VFW Teachers of the Year. This is the second year in a row that all three teachers selected at the Post level were advanced to the District level and, having been selected again, have now advanced to the State level.
Trudy Nash of Temple Baptist School was selected in the high school category; Will Pannell of Westwood Middle School was selected in the middle school category; and Kelli Cunningham of Cowan Elementary School was selected in the elementary school category.
These incredible teachers were not only selected from all area teachers at the local Post level, but were then selected at the District level as the best among Teachers of the Year from 9 other VFW Posts. They will now be considered among the best teachers from 11 Districts, encompassing 91 VFW Posts in Tennessee. State winners will be announced January 15, 2002 and will advance to the National level. Emily Ezell of Cowan Elementary School was awarded VFW’s National Teacher of the Year in 2018.
In addition to the outstanding teachers in our area, several local students won the annual VFW essay competitions.
There were 64 submissions in the Patriots Pen essay competition at the middle school level. This year’s subject was “How to be a good American”. The winners are:
First Place: Katherine Clark of Temple Baptist School
Second Place: Carmen Barrett of Westwood Middle School
Third Place: Anza Reynolds of Westwood Middle School
Fourth Place: Sarah Shedd of Westwood Middle School
There were 16 entries in the Voice of Democracy essay competition at the high school level. The subject was “America: Where do we go from here?" The winners are:
First place: Andrew Hetrick of Coffee County Central High School
Second place: Rylee Bachyrycz of Temple Baptist School
Third place: Blake Albright of Temple Baptist School
Andrew Hetrick was also selected at the District level as the best of 54 submissions. He now advances to the State level.
Well done to everyone who submitted essays, and congratulations to the winners of these prestigious competitions.
For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit our Facebook page and website at www.vfwpost10904.com