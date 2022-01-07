VFW Commander Kimberly King recognizes Westwood Middle School Assistant Principal James Dobson during a recent awards ceremony.
-photo provided
VFW Commander Kimberly A. King, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, Commander of Manchester’s VFW Post that demonstrates her exceptional leadership ability and heart for serving this community.
King serves as Secretary for both American Legion Gold Star Post 78 and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 90.
Under her leadership, Stone Fort Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 has not only been awarded the prestigious All-State Post designation for four consecutive years: but Manchester’s is the only post in the history of VFW in Tennessee to have been awarded the coveted All-American Post designation for three consecutive years. This designation is awarded by VFW National to the “best of the best” VFW Posts: the criteria for All-American range from membership goals to program participation and, especially, community service.
Because of her efforts, the Coffee County Veterans Building has since been visited by the National Commander of the American Legion and the National President of the VFW Auxiliary, who was stunned to see that our four veterans’ organizations, as well as their auxiliaries and subsidiaries, all share the same building and work together.
King and her husband, David (who serves as President of VFW Post 10904’s Auxiliary, comprised of veterans’ families), participate in Operation Joy, a music and comedy program that entertains and inspires the residents of nursing and assisted living facilities in the area each week. These residents are overjoyed when this dedicated troupe visits and entertains them.
Her ability to partner with various organizations, businesses and individuals is key to the success of so many community events: from Old Timers Day, to the Vietnam Veterans Honors Fair, Veterans Day Parade and so many others. The entire community learns more about the military experiences of our local veterans and how they continue to serve, long after their military service has ended.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, who said, “We appreciate the service of Kimberly King and what she has done in her capacity with the Coffee County Veterans Association. Her leadership has helped our VFW Post achieve the All-American Post designation for an unprecedented three years in a row, bringing national attention to Coffee County, Tennessee. Her music and comedy troupe Operation Joy spreads love and happiness to the residents of our nursing and assisted living facilities. She is a shining example of how infectious enthusiasm, determination and dedication can improve our entire community – not only for veterans, but for non-veterans alike.”
King has so impacted our community, in so many positive ways, that I nominate Kimberly Anne King, U.S. Navy (Ret), as Manchester’s Citizen of the Year for 2021 without reservation.