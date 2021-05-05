The Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 is again privileged to host two special Vietnam-Era Veterans events in May.
The Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner is set for Thursday, May 13, beginning at 6 p.m. This event is open to all Vietnam-Era veterans and their families and will feature a special, complimentary meal. Our guest speakers will be Howard Thompson, First Lieutenant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Captain Bill Robinson, U.S. Air Force - the longest-held enlisted prisoner of war (POW) in Vietnam.
Registration is required, as seating is limited to 100 guests. The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. To register, contact VFW Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com
On Saturday May 15, the VFW will host its third annual Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Day and Fair beginning at 8 a.m. at Westwood Middle School, 505 Taylor Street in Manchester. This event is free and open to the public; and concludes at 2 p.m.
A "Walk and Learn" event will allow attendees to walk around the track, stopping at various tent areas along their journey, to learn different facts about the Vietnam War and our local veterans’ organizations. A walking stick is available for purchase upon registration, and stickers will be issued for it at each learning stop. This event is ideal for children, young adults, veterans and anyone else wishing to participate and learn more. Arrive early: “Walk and Learn” is first come, first served, from 8-10:30 a.m.
Following “Walk and Learn”, our main event at 11:30 a.m. will feature special guest speakers First Lieutenant Howard Thompson and Captain Bill Robinson. Those in attendance will be mesmerized by the astonishing, informative stories our speakers will share.
For more information and to stay current on the latest VFW news, go to www.vfwpost10904.com.