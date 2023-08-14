Patriot Day Golf Scramble benefits local first responders

Golfers got in practice swings on the driving range and putting green to prepare themselves for the first installment of the VIAM Patriot Day Golf Scramble Friday at WillowBrook Golf Club Friday, Aug. 11.

Eagle Scout refurbishes outdoor classroom

Coffee County Central High School Senior Aidan Hetrick recently saw a need at his school and decided to get to work, refurbishing the school’s aging outdoor classroom for his Eagle Scout service project.

SpongeBob runs second week at MAC

The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a splash with audiences young and old for a second week, Aug. 11-13, when Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild brings this dynamic song and dance-filled show to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.

Kim Roberts honored as Pharmacist of the Year

Local pharmacist Kim Roberts of Manchester was recently recognized by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the profession of pharmacy and excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor.

City approves $54K for tractor, mower

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will soon have use of a new utility tractor and zero-turn mower. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $54,875 purchase during its meeting Aug. 2.

