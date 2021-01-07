Manchester Police officers arrested a local man for domestic assault following a short investigation of an incident that happen at the Rivendell Apartments on Dec. 28.
According to a police report, multiple units arrived at the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident to find the suspected victim reluctant to speak with officers.
Upon answering the door, the victim (name withheld) advised officers that nothing was wrong and that she was alone in the apartment.
Police notice marks and swelling on the woman’s hands. She initially refused to give the name of the person who had harmed her or any details of the incident. An ambulance was called, which the woman declined to go with.
Later, the suspect, identified in the report as Bobby Adams, was seen running down Interstate 24 around the 111 exit ramp.
Adams was located at the Circle K Gas Station and placed in custody. He was transported to Coffee County Jail where a warrant was obtained for domestic assault. The female declined to write a statement concerning the incident.